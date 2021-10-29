 Skip to content

Days Of Purgatory update for 29 October 2021

A1.6 - October 29th 2021

Our next update will have a new deathmatch game mode called "Colosseum"! Manage your energy, and Demon Grenade types to spawn your own creatures to fight creatures spawned by other players!

Patch Notes:

  • Normal Difficulty: Curse Altars and Ruptures will spawn in the same level each day (Level will change each day).
  • Normal Difficulty: Key locations will now properly correspond with levels containing Curse Altars and Ruptures.
  • New Ammo piles in Trinity Elementary School, and Arctic Penitentiary.
  • New 'Victory' prompt upon normal difficulty campaign completion.
  • Night wave reward chest will now always drop survival talents, increasing ammo belt capacity for each ammo type.
  • Phantom events difficulty adjusted. (Better balance.)
  • Creature health has been increased for each day.

Bug Fixes:

  • Level unlock order has been corrected.
  • Invisible wall in school has been adjusted to properly reflect level bounds.
  • Creatures spawned from Teleportation charges will now have appropriate enraged chances.
  • Shadwell Vendor will now appear on clients after the first night wave is completed.
  • Shadwell defense Orbs will no longer loop 'Under attack' sound in specific situations.
  • Grenades can no longer be removed from the Ammo Belt. (Exploit fix)
  • Armor shards can no longer be stored in the backpack.
  • All positions of SKS (ADS) and SVD (ADS) with scopes have been adjusted to stop clipping into the camera.
  • Curse Altar will no longer show up on the compass after being destroyed.

