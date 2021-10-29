A1.6 - October 29th 2021

Our next update will have a new deathmatch game mode called "Colosseum"! Manage your energy, and Demon Grenade types to spawn your own creatures to fight creatures spawned by other players!
Patch Notes:
- Normal Difficulty: Curse Altars and Ruptures will spawn in the same level each day (Level will change each day).
- Normal Difficulty: Key locations will now properly correspond with levels containing Curse Altars and Ruptures.
- New Ammo piles in Trinity Elementary School, and Arctic Penitentiary.
- New 'Victory' prompt upon normal difficulty campaign completion.
- Night wave reward chest will now always drop survival talents, increasing ammo belt capacity for each ammo type.
- Phantom events difficulty adjusted. (Better balance.)
- Creature health has been increased for each day.
Bug Fixes:
- Level unlock order has been corrected.
- Invisible wall in school has been adjusted to properly reflect level bounds.
- Creatures spawned from Teleportation charges will now have appropriate enraged chances.
- Shadwell Vendor will now appear on clients after the first night wave is completed.
- Shadwell defense Orbs will no longer loop 'Under attack' sound in specific situations.
- Grenades can no longer be removed from the Ammo Belt. (Exploit fix)
- Armor shards can no longer be stored in the backpack.
- All positions of SKS (ADS) and SVD (ADS) with scopes have been adjusted to stop clipping into the camera.
- Curse Altar will no longer show up on the compass after being destroyed.
Changed files in this update