- Added ship: Hades - CoT Cruiser (size 5) Carrier.
- Added ship: Fortuna - Independent Cruiser (size 5)
- Permanent Death is no longer tied to Hardcore Mode and further improve loot chances. So now you can play on Hardcore difficulty (much stronger enemies) without permanent death. Old save games had to be set to "no permadeath".
- Increased Tech Level advancement bonus from Ship Graveyards.
- Now you get extra XP and a sound warning after clearing an Asteroid Field.
- Added Karma Perks: Space Janitor, The Real Space Janitor and Hoarder.
- Now you get a warning before quitting to menu without saving the game in the past 30 seconds.
- Fixed Invulnerable Fleet Ships.
- Fixed crew nicknames not being used in ship's panel.
- Fixed BUG that allowed you to move your ship freely while docked.
- Fixed Player fleet members receiving Hardcore difficulty enemy bonuses.
- Fixed Player fleet members not docking properly when you order them to do it, while docked at a station.
- Fixed Zeep and Fido portraits being switched.
Star Valor update for 29 October 2021
Update 1.3.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
