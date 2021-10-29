 Skip to content

The Trader update for 29 October 2021

Update 0.31

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Taken comments in to account and made some changes and additions.

Changelog:

Changes

{

  • NPCs now look at the counter whilst waiting.
  • Work light now looks lit up when it is on.
  • Increased cost of NPCs.
  • Moved saved storage chest in to the store (looks like a wardrobe), and is now called personal storage.
  • Personal storage chest can hold 50 different items, with infinite stacks.

    }

Additions

{

  • New interaction animations for NPCs (more to come).
  • New skill which gives even more inventory space.
  • Items now have weight, and will slow you down if carrying over the max weight.
  • New skills to increase max carry weight.

    }

Fixes

{

  • NPC's with the looting job will now look where they are going.

    }

