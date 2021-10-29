Update 0.31

Taken comments in to account and made some changes and additions.
Changelog:
Changes
{
- NPCs now look at the counter whilst waiting.
- Work light now looks lit up when it is on.
- Increased cost of NPCs.
- Moved saved storage chest in to the store (looks like a wardrobe), and is now called personal storage.
- Personal storage chest can hold 50 different items, with infinite stacks.
}
Additions
{
- New interaction animations for NPCs (more to come).
- New skill which gives even more inventory space.
- Items now have weight, and will slow you down if carrying over the max weight.
- New skills to increase max carry weight.
}
Fixes
{
- NPC's with the looting job will now look where they are going.
}
Changed files in this update