Tacview 1.8.7 beta 17 is now available

FEATURES & CHANGES
- ADDED Anticipatory trails
- ADDED support for real-time ADS-B radio telemetry
- ADDED support for more KML files
- ADDED support for DCS: Marianas map
- ADDED support for FlySight GPS files
- ADDED option to choose between IAS, CAS, TAS in cockpit view (when possible)
- ADDED option to display or not objects names and labels in the 3D view
- ADDED support for DCS: Mi-24P Hind
- ADDED textures for DCS: Persian Gulf Map
- ADDED new DCS World Syria Map and Channel Map runways
- ADDED Kuwait theater of operations for BMS 4.35.1
- ADDED MidEast theater of operations for BMS 4.35.2
- ADDED Taiwan theater of operations 4.35.3 for BMS 4.35.1
- ADDED Nevada theater of operations 4.35.1 for BMS 4.35.2
- ADDED Aegean theater of operations v3.0 for BMS 4.35.2
- ADDED support for new classes of objects in BMS theaters
- ADDED 4 additional audio/video media windows
- ADDED command line option /MaxFrameRate:xx to reduce CPU usage and power consumption
- ADDED more choices of auto-scale and labels size
- ADDED "tacviewExportPath" in options.lua so each instance of DCS World can record data in different directories
- IMPROVED Now uses by default discrete GPU for 3D rendering instead of APU
- IMPROVED video playback is now done via Windows Enhanced Video Renderer
- IMPROVED event log weapon min/max range is now displayed 5 seconds after time-out
- IMPROVED only global waypoints are now listed in objects lists
- IMPROVED Time-Shift tool ergonomics
- IMPROVED Track Injector ergonomics
- IMPROVED Korea & Balkans database and terrain for BMS 4.35.2
- IMPROVED max frame rate is now limited to 120 instead of 200
- IMPROVED cost lines and underwater terrain for custom elevation maps
- IMPROVED buildings can now fire shells/bullets (but this will not be displayed in the log)
- IMPROVED EAG files support
- IMPROVED textures filtering thanks to anisotropic filtering x4
- IMPROVED it is now possible to merge static/dynamic data with real-time recorded telemetry
- IMPROVED Facebook and Twitter icons are now gone when using an enterprise license
- IMPROVED shot log colors are now inverted to better show what is coming next
- IMPROVED roll and pitch are now ignored in satellite view for a clearer picture of the battlefield
FIXES
- FIXED crash when running out of memory during custom texture loading
- FIXED rare crash when streaming real-time telemetry
- FIXED rare memory leak for some errors in Lua addons
- FIXED save option was disabled during real-time telemetry
- FIXED invalid objects selection after removing an object from the world
- FIXED grey scale and color adaptive modes not working anymore for terrain textures
- FIXED events not always updated after reloading a log (Event Log addon)
- FIXED Telemetry.Clear() was disconnecting the real-time telemetry
- FIXED course vector was showing future instead of present
- FIXED AOA & AOS calculation during heavy g-force turns
- FIXED not possible to go under water with the free camera in most maps
- FIXED corruption on exit which could cause random UI layout on next startup
- FIXED objects list not updated after editing object name/type/color
- FIXED 3D view would rotate forever to the right after locking the session with [WIN+L]
- FIXED SRTM30 loading not working properly since Tacview 1.8.4
- FIXED rare mouse jumps during rotations
