Artist Life Simulator update for 29 October 2021

Update notes for v0.2

Build 7627730

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed since v0.1:

  • Fixed "memorable impressions" upgrade not being able to complete
  • Chosen character intro won't skip messages about card types anymore
  • Saving during intro won't skip content on game load anymore
  • Action result used to show destroyed cards only once, even if many were destroyed, now fixed
  • Fixed SPACE key sometimes acting weirdly and not changing game speed
  • Chosen character name is now visible below the date, * is added while in intro
  • Action cards received are now usable only after they are collected
  • Various smaller balance and typo fixes

