Update notes for v0.2

Changed since v0.1:
- Fixed "memorable impressions" upgrade not being able to complete
- Chosen character intro won't skip messages about card types anymore
- Saving during intro won't skip content on game load anymore
- Action result used to show destroyed cards only once, even if many were destroyed, now fixed
- Fixed SPACE key sometimes acting weirdly and not changing game speed
- Chosen character name is now visible below the date, * is added while in intro
- Action cards received are now usable only after they are collected
- Various smaller balance and typo fixes
Changed files in this update