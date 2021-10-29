 Skip to content

Stack Gun Heroes Playtest update for 29 October 2021

Beta 0.105

Fixed an issue causing the game to fail to suggest resolutions for your monitor (Thanks audi0c0aster1!)

Controller deadzones can now be adjusted in settings (Thanks Rexxy!)

Bright objects should be less likely to obscure vision (Thanks Unis!)

Added/Upgraded several sound effects

Improved architecture and environment visuals.

Improved visuals for large explosions.

Miscellaneous bugfixes, optimizations, and improvements.

