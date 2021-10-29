[Game Hotfix] - 484114

Hi everyone,
Just a small hotfix today to address some issues we noticed in yesterday's release. Have a good weekend!
Changes and Improvements
- Updated Simplified Chinese translations.
Bugs
All Versions
- Removed an automation port that was unintentionally added to the Refrigerator as a result of a different bug fix.
Spaced Out! Only
Worldgen
- Improvements to worldgen rules for Classic Style Oasisse cluster.
- Fixed issue where warp destination area on the Flipped Asteroid spawned too close to the bottom of the map.
Changed files in this update