 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Oxygen Not Included update for 29 October 2021

[Game Hotfix] - 484114

Share · View all patches · Build 7627389 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Just a small hotfix today to address some issues we noticed in yesterday's release. Have a good weekend!

Changes and Improvements
  • Updated Simplified Chinese translations.

Bugs

All Versions
  • Removed an automation port that was unintentionally added to the Refrigerator as a result of a different bug fix.
Spaced Out! Only
Worldgen
  • Improvements to worldgen rules for Classic Style Oasisse cluster.
  • Fixed issue where warp destination area on the Flipped Asteroid spawned too close to the bottom of the map.

Changed files in this update

NA Depot Depot 457141
  • Loading history…
NA Depot - OSX Depot 457142
  • Loading history…
NA Depot - Linux Depot 457143
  • Loading history…
NA Depot - Spaced Out! - Windows Depot 1452491
  • Loading history…
NA Depot - Spaced Out! - OSX Depot 1452492
  • Loading history…
NA Depot - Spaced Out! - Linux Depot 1452493
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.