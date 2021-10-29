New Brutality, Updated Enemies, New Blood Effects, Optimization, Helmets

New Enemy Models

Select from various outfits and face types to build your dream team of buddies. You'll find armor and helmets in the Outfit Switcher on the right.

Armor will block part of the damage you deal so don't be surprised!

Our new system allows us to add new models and different body types much faster than before. To say more, now we'll be able to add female body types too! Of course it's not just that simple and we'll need to record new voiceovers, so stay tuned for updates!

Enemy Helmets Added

They block your bullets and show visible deformations. It's a fine protection from pistol shots but can it handle a shotgun?

New Gore, Blood and Dismemberment

Totally reworked Gore system in Hard Bullet. Now powerful weapons will deal visible damage to enemy flesh. Inner organs and bones are being revealed in the process.

Any gun heavily damages the head, even if enemy is wearing a helmet — this won't cover him from the physical hits resulting in blood all over the face.

Bullet and blade wounds have a blood spreading effect now.

Violence Settings

Violence Settings where you can turn on/off any system we implemented to get your desired level of gore and violence in game. There are seven paramets you can change:

Bruises — effects and deformation of skin from blunt hits.

Blood — blood particles from hits and bullets.

Volumetric Blood — those extra 3D splatters that cover floor and bodies.

Blood on Surface (ex. Blood Splashes) — if you like those walls clean you can turn it off.

Blood Spreading — animation of blood puddle expanding under clothes.

Flesh Deformation — visible holes and face damage from shotguns and powerfull pistols.

Dismemberment — cut/shoot off limbs.

You can find these settings in the Pause Menu or in the Lobby starting point.

Ragdoll Optimization



Now you can spawn a lot more enemies and have more dead bodies than ever!

Baths and Action Reworked

New look for those classic HB arenas to catch up with latest Kowloon and Market visuals.

Take your time to explore locations, find interesting places and collect deadly weapons thrown around.

We also slightly updated Sandbox and Lobby lighting — tell us what do you think!

Magazines Improved

Magazines Drop-out is flawless like never before. No need to shake your gun anymore cause nothing stucks there!

Endless Waves Soundtrack returned

We brought back that very long metal theme we made specially for Hard Bullet. That's still just a placeholder, but we have BIG news to share... ⏬

As you may know, GexagonVR team pays special attention to sound atmosphere in our games. If you tried our other titles like Nevrosa you sure know what we mean.

Hard Bullet is our biggest project so far and is still in Early Access so the sound design was not the number one goal at launch, but now — when lots of features are here and lots of systems work as we want — we can get to this important and complex part.

Once again we partnered with awesome Scienart Media team that was responsible for brillinat sounds of our prevoius games!

But talented sound designers are not enough when building such complex game, so you need a special sound engine to cover all your needs.

We are proud to announce our partnership with FMOD Sound Engine by Firelight Technologies Pty Ltd. If you've seen this logo before you should know that sound part of Hard Bullet is in good hands.

We prepared cool outfits not to say about lots of absent features we need to work on: visible HP and slow motion UI, wall-jump, powerfull bullet time jump, annoying bugs with twisting hands and body turning backwards if tracking was lost for one nanosecond... oh so much to do here!

We've been experimenting with some new AI behaviours and can't wait to show you the results. New clever enemies will be able to hide, shoot from covers and jump off/over some obstacles. Shootouts will be more realistic and interesting.

Honorable Weldings

And of course some awesome creations from our community and Youtubers!

Tank by !Tako from our Discord Community



Forest Guy by Nelson Galactico VR



Neptune's Spear by Rhys Da King



Death Wagon by Spotman



Halloween Sale

Hard Bullet won't be on sales so often like before, so this sale the best time to get yourself some Hard Bullets!

GexagonVR Blockbuster Bundle

Recently, we've launched this collection of our Top Sellers so you can dive into fantastic and thrilling VR journey with additional 10% discount.

Nevrosa: Escape — ardeco roomscale horror is 50% off!



Find your way out of strange lab and meet creatures from another world.

Ultimate Booster Experience — extreme ride and other height experiences with 60% discount.



Ultimate party strarter and fun for the whole family!

Nevrosa: Spider Song and Primal Ritual get 35% and 50% discounts — travel into Misty world to solve its secrets and face horrors in the dark.



New look at Nevrosa adventures, now with free locomotion, more action in expedition to the Misty World!

Temporal Limitations

We tried our best but still not all original Hard Bullet features are here yet. Here is a list of most noticable. They will return rewoked and improved — some are almost here, others will take time.

Removed Waves spawner, only Endless now.

Lack of sounds.

No Destructions.

Basic Enemy AI.

Inserted mags are not physical.

Join our communities to directly talk to us:

