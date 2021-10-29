Update v0.7

General Changes
- Early game difficulty increased
- Changed short sword starting weapon option to 2h axe
- Changed character preset skills to include more active skills
- Items have lower armor values at early levels, and greater armor values late game
-
Skill Changes
- Changed Crushing Slam to deal more base damage and not do percentage of max health as damage
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issues on a forest water battle map that were causing low framerate
- Fixed issue that caused you to sometimes not receive items when you have too many items in your inventory
- Fixed various issues with item equipping
- Fixed issue where if you get too much gold it it gives you a negative value
- Fixed issue where Shock wasn't disabling the target
Changed files in this update