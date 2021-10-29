 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Stolen Realm update for 29 October 2021

Update v0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 7627222 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Changes

  • Early game difficulty increased
  • Changed short sword starting weapon option to 2h axe
  • Changed character preset skills to include more active skills
  • Items have lower armor values at early levels, and greater armor values late game

Skill Changes

  • Changed Crushing Slam to deal more base damage and not do percentage of max health as damage

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issues on a forest water battle map that were causing low framerate
  • Fixed issue that caused you to sometimes not receive items when you have too many items in your inventory
  • Fixed various issues with item equipping
  • Fixed issue where if you get too much gold it it gives you a negative value
  • Fixed issue where Shock wasn't disabling the target

Changed files in this update

Stolen Realm Content Depot 1330001
  • Loading history…
Stolen Realm Depot Mac Depot 1330002
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.