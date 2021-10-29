 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

BeatBeat update for 29 October 2021

Test Your Might: BeatBeat Leaderboards beta-test

Share · View all patches · Build 7627175 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added leaderboards beta for Do My Thing (Suffer)
  • Updated lock icons in UI
  • Renamed shop folder to "The Shop"
  • Added in-game guides for tutorial-skippers because people are less clever than they think they are, but blame the game when they die to missed holds
  • *"I did nothing wrong, but I lost health" ~the 20 people that skipped the hold tutorial and then missed 8 holds in a row
  • **You know who you are, Ryan
  • Tutorials menu is now at a less ridiculous angle, but is still angled
  • Fixed edge case where "late forgiveness" interacted poorly with closely-placed holds

Changed files in this update

BeatBeat for PC Depot 1225841
  • Loading history…
BeatBeat for Mac Depot 1225842
  • Loading history…
BeatBeat for Linux Depot 1225843
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.