Test Your Might: BeatBeat Leaderboards beta-test

- Added leaderboards beta for Do My Thing (Suffer)
- Updated lock icons in UI
- Renamed shop folder to "The Shop"
- Added in-game guides for tutorial-skippers because people are less clever than they think they are, but blame the game when they die to missed holds
- *"I did nothing wrong, but I lost health" ~the 20 people that skipped the hold tutorial and then missed 8 holds in a row
- **You know who you are, Ryan
- Tutorials menu is now at a less ridiculous angle, but is still angled
- Fixed edge case where "late forgiveness" interacted poorly with closely-placed holds
Changed files in this update