ScrewUp update for 29 October 2021

Patch note 0.4.2.5 [29/10/2021]

Patch note 0.4.2.5 [29/10/2021]

Fix the issue of the physics of the loot box that makes it float in the air sometime.

Fix a bug that causes the mini boss “Rex” to not drop its loot.

