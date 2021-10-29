 Skip to content

Terminal illness update for 29 October 2021

Terminal Illness Rebranded

Share · View all patches · Build 7626770 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Explore What's Left of Terminal B Investigate Your Environment With Your Carefully

Keep and Eye Out for the Dangers of the Dark With Your Load Out of 3 Lethal Weapons'

Look VERY Carefully for Room Codes and Missing Fuses that Lie in the Dark Pay Attention

to Your Surroundings And Listen carefully for Noises Some Enemy's Like to Creep UP on You

If You cant Find a Room Code Look For a Lock Pick Instead And There's Information About a

Object That is Making its Way to You At and Alarming Rating Maybe Whatever the Made the

Eggs for Coming Back for What's There's

Changed files in this update

Terminal illness Content Depot 1759781
  • Loading history…
