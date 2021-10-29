 Skip to content

The Doors of Trithius update for 29 October 2021

v0.2.15

Character backgrounds has been completely revamped, adding many new options:

  • Select from 6 character backgrounds. The current background are reworked from the previous 5 classes, and also include a new background "Traveller".
  • Depending on your background, choose major and minor skills.
  • Choose from 25 character traits. Several of these traits introduce new stats unavailable anywhere else in game.

Expect hot fixes over the coming weeks as we tweak in response to feedback.

Passive Effects

Passive effects are now shown in the character pane. This include character traits along with skill passives.

