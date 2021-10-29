 Skip to content

AdventureQuest 3D update for 29 October 2021

1.79.1

Build 7626602 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Masquerade of the Macabre is now Live! Head to the Great Ballroom and dance your soul away...

-Fixed an issue where player, enemy, NPC names and nameplates could disappear

