Treasure Drifter: Nian Update #22

Version: 1.0.0.3
October 30, 2021
The Updates:
- Fixed the bug that partners could get stuck in the UI after setting off.
- Speeded up the movement between the Raven Boss' transformations and moves.
- Fixed the bug that the boar was still stuck outside the wall after the battle causing it to be impossible to mount.(Unstable, further overhaul in progress.)
- Fixed the bug that the title would not appear in the Japanese atlas.
- Fixed the bug that the atlas does not update after the boar fight (If it still doesn't show up, you can use the following method to fix it temporarily, press F2+F3 in the camp to bring up the input box and type "pigbugfix" to force it to unlock).
Liujiajun
Changed files in this update