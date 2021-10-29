 Skip to content

Treasure Drifter: Nian update for 29 October 2021

Treasure Drifter: Nian Update #22

Last edited by Wendy

Version: 1.0.0.3

October 30, 2021

The Updates:

  • Fixed the bug that partners could get stuck in the UI after setting off.
  • Speeded up the movement between the Raven Boss' transformations and moves.
  • Fixed the bug that the boar was still stuck outside the wall after the battle causing it to be impossible to mount.(Unstable, further overhaul in progress.)
  • Fixed the bug that the title would not appear in the Japanese atlas.
  • Fixed the bug that the atlas does not update after the boar fight (If it still doesn't show up, you can use the following method to fix it temporarily, press F2+F3 in the camp to bring up the input box and type "pigbugfix" to force it to unlock).

Liujiajun

