Space Merchant update for 30 October 2021

RELEASE NOTES - Oct 29 2021 (0.115)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

MISC. IMPROVEMENTS

Added new region (Ozai)

Added new aliens

BUG FIXES

Fixed research icons after hyperjump to Tuvale

Fixed inventory slots (optimized space)

Bug fixes for DLCs

