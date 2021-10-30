RELEASE NOTES - Oct 29 2021 (0.115)

MISC. IMPROVEMENTS
Added new region (Ozai)
Added new aliens
BUG FIXES
Fixed research icons after hyperjump to Tuvale
Fixed inventory slots (optimized space)
Bug fixes for DLCs
