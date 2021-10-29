Update 1.6.2

Hello beautiful people
Alpha build 1.6.2 is now live. The main focus of this build was to add a cheat menu and a proper attribute system to the game. In addition to the new level up and attribute system, crafting will now have level and attribute requirements.
So with out further delay lets dive into the patch notes.
--Patch Notes--
- Redneck shoot more accurately
- Rednecks shoot building parts now
- Fixed custom checkbox material
- Shotgun no longer equips a sight
- All gun cameras adjusted
- All gun animations adjusted
- All melee cameras adjusted
- All melee animations adjusted
- Air Icon changed
- Cheat Menu Added
- Animals no longer animate after death
- Trader sales list is now dynamic
- Fixed storage duplication bug
- Aim is now held not toggled
- Fixed player sideways movement
- Max player level added
- Currency now displays correctly
- Fixed character screen lighting issue
- Re-wrote code for achievements
- Cooking and smelting now grant experience
- Fixed plot pole blocking interaction
- Increased Thirst and Hunger drain rate
- Adjusted player re-spawn code to fix falling through map
- Fixed multi-selling bug with game-pad
- Consumables are no longer hold-able
- Decreased inventory slot size
- Decreased slot increase for backpacks
- Fixed some Ui sound issues
- Lowered snake damage
- Fixed trader move item bug
- Adjusted jumping animation
- Main Menu and Settings Menu GUI tweaks
- Added attribute system and menu
- Added level and attribute crafting requirements
