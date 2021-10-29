Corpse Mansion - Update Release 1.1.4

We are happy to now finally be in Early Access, and we would like to thank all of our supporters who helped us get here! We appreciate each and every one of you. We hope you all have fun surviving and killing zombies! If you experience any bugs, please report them so that we can try to fix them as soon as possible. Thank you.
Updates
- Prepared first Steam Early Access Build for public release.
- Added lockpick kits to the game which can help you open basic locks without the use of a key. (Not all locks allow this.)
- Added Ammunition Blueprints to the game. Now you can't make ammunition without learning the proper blueprint first.
- Completed first encounter with a survivor you must try to save. (bullets affect NPC's just like enemies.)
- Completed Compass integration.
- Added Gun workbench to Morgan's Shed along with blueprints and gun parts to use.
- Added temporary doors to buildings not yet accessible.
- Added First Gun Shop to Hell City.
- Adjusted sell cost for gun parts being sold to vendors.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the compass would stop working when inside the Morgans shed.
- Fixed a bug where Cole would get stuck in his pushing action graphic after moving some boxes.
- Fixed a bug where bullets would miss enemies right up against a wall.
