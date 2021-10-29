 Skip to content

Settlement Survival update for 29 October 2021

Settlement Survival Patch Notes 0.84.181.697

Build 7626347

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We have just released a patch:

-Fix the bug cause children can't have candies

-Fix the bug leading crowding citizens stuck on their way to festival

