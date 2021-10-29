 Skip to content

The Corpsmen update for 29 October 2021

Beta Hotfix 3

Beta Hotfix 3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mainly tackling the issue of implementing a fallback system for the AI to avoid softlocking. As well as a bug people were encountering with Map Generation.

Also further tweaks to make regular enemies more manageable as we slowly move the game balance towards a point we're happy with.

Patch Notes:

  • AI fallback for all AI softlock bugs
  • Fixed Map Generation bug
  • Further tweaks to Enemy stat blocks, mostly reducing Health
  • Fixed Lean and Mean Passive not triggering
  • Fixed cases showing negative block
  • Removed duplicate limbs from wild Canabear
  • Reworked First Monster Creation Dialogue sequencing and returning the player to Town Map afterwards
  • Patched certain Dialogue sequence breaks
  • Further fixes in Card Shop monster tabs, and general animation
  • Fixed font artifacts in Dialogue
  • Rescaled UI elements in Camp
  • Fixed Shadow sorting order

