GUI improvements

I've updated the ingame menu to be more clear for new players. Especially highlighting which buttons to press for hiding/showing GUI (G) and healthbars (H).
- updated stellar warfare icon
- fixed fighter color trails
- updated the Stellar Warfare big logo
- fighters and bombers finally seem to work as intended in multiplayer
- i should really test singleplayer...
- fixed bomber patterns and multiplayer bugs
- lowered volume of bombs and the fighter cannons
- fixed harvester and surveyor not being attacked by bombers
- Cant reproduce bug of audio volume being turned up again in the multiplayer menu after turning it off in the main menu.
- fixed crystal not dissapearing bug
- optimized height indicators in MP to prevent fps drops
- flak should now damage fighters and bombers (even though it doesnt target them)
- may have fixed bombers and fighters spawning when allies are in range instead of enemies
- updated brontodon thumbnail (thanks algor)
- fixed missing ship textures
- Simplified the escape menu
- spent a few hours trying to figure out how to upload new builds for @🥇 patreon Backer reward role to steam in order to give them the latest builds sooner
