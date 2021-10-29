 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Stellar Warfare update for 29 October 2021

GUI improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 7626067 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've updated the ingame menu to be more clear for new players. Especially highlighting which buttons to press for hiding/showing GUI (G) and healthbars (H).

  • updated stellar warfare icon
  • fixed fighter color trails
  • updated the Stellar Warfare big logo
  • fighters and bombers finally seem to work as intended in multiplayer
  • i should really test singleplayer...
  • fixed bomber patterns and multiplayer bugs
  • lowered volume of bombs and the fighter cannons
  • fixed harvester and surveyor not being attacked by bombers
  • Cant reproduce bug of audio volume being turned up again in the multiplayer menu after turning it off in the main menu.
  • fixed crystal not dissapearing bug
  • optimized height indicators in MP to prevent fps drops
  • flak should now damage fighters and bombers (even though it doesnt target them)
  • may have fixed bombers and fighters spawning when allies are in range instead of enemies
  • updated brontodon thumbnail (thanks algor)
  • fixed missing ship textures
  • Simplified the escape menu
  • spent a few hours trying to figure out how to upload new builds for @🥇 patreon Backer reward role to steam in order to give them the latest builds sooner

Changed files in this update

Stellar Warfare content Depot 1113031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.