 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

SCP: Containment Breach Multiplayer update for 29 October 2021

v1.1.4 - Medium patch

Share · View all patches · Build 7626056 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello gamers,

We released this patch to improve optimisation and fix some bugs that we created, we are hoping that you will fully be able to enjoy the game now.

You can see full changelog below. Dedicated server tool may take some time to update.

Much love,

Fusion Creators Studio

v1.1.4

  • Fixed guards in intro
  • Fixed some things that caused the guards bug and other NPCs bug.
  • Fixed hitboxes for SCPs
  • Fixed server "parameter must be positive" error
  • Fixed tab list
  • Added optimization

Changed files in this update

SCP Containment Breach Multiplayer Content Depot 1782381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.