v1.1.4 - Medium patch

Hello gamers,
We released this patch to improve optimisation and fix some bugs that we created, we are hoping that you will fully be able to enjoy the game now.
You can see full changelog below. Dedicated server tool may take some time to update.
Much love,
Fusion Creators Studio
v1.1.4
- Fixed guards in intro
- Fixed some things that caused the guards bug and other NPCs bug.
- Fixed hitboxes for SCPs
- Fixed server "parameter must be positive" error
- Fixed tab list
- Added optimization
Changed files in this update