- New: Select a jump sound for all Top Down characters (56 characters)
- New: Select Death Sound for all Top Down characters (56 characters)
- New: Select an attack sound for all Top Down characters (56 characters)
- New: Possibility to change camera distance for third-person characters
- Announcement: We moved to a new and faster server for preparation for multiplayer games so we also improved the performance of the shared games.
Cubeetle - Game of creation update for 29 October 2021
Update 29.10.2021
