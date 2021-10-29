 Skip to content

​Cubeetle - Game of creation update for 29 October 2021

Update 29.10.2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. New: Select a jump sound for all Top Down characters (56 characters)
  2. New: Select Death Sound for all Top Down characters (56 characters)
  3. New: Select an attack sound for all Top Down characters (56 characters)
  4. New: Possibility to change camera distance for third-person characters
  5. Announcement: We moved to a new and faster server for preparation for multiplayer games so we also improved the performance of the shared games.

