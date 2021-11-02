[Game Hotfix] - 1.1.3819

Hello there,
Today's hotfix includes the freezing issue during Nathan's story.
Bug fix:
- Added the possibility to choose the baby's gender when continuing the game with the next generation
- Added the possibility to choose the partner's gender when ending the game without a romantic relationship with story characters
- Adjusted the character selection system for more characters' variety when starting a New Game
- Added a new dialogue option in Sam's story
- Made more choices lead to romantic relationship with Alex
- Fixed an issue with switched up scenes in Wendy's story
- Slightly redesigned some of the Expectations
- Fixed an exploit with reloading the game during Brain Map to generate a new Brain Map while keeping the amount of Brain Points
- Fixed an issue with T1 and T2 Work Skills not being listed in the Schedule when learning T3 Work Skill first
- Fixed an issue with the Spinner (Brain Map node) spinning very slightly on lower FPS
- Fixed an issue with the Shockwave (Brain Map node) effect going through to the next Brain Map after using the Next Level node
- Fixed an issue with certain Skills being visible on locations' tooltips while the Skills are not yet available for the player to unlock
- Various text, localization, UI and general fixes
