Hello shelter dwellers!
Do you feel stuck in a nuclear bunker, and nothing moves forward? That could be caused by a bug, that was just fixed! Today's update repairs being stuck on day to day transition, improves controller navigation and even lets you grab items while being in drop zone! Now nothing will stop you from scavenging freely, except the 60 seconds time limit before inevitable nuclear apocalypse! Enjoy!
☢️ 03/11/2021 1.1.3b21 Bugfix Update ☢️
BUGFIXES
- Fixed one situation where game was being stuck on day to day transition
- Controller navigation fixes and improvements
- Fixed grabbing items while being in drop zone in scavenge
- Fixed share your adventure feature
Changed files in this update