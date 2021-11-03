 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

60 Seconds! Reatomized update for 3 November 2021

03/11/2021 1.1.3b21 Bugfix Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7625702 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello shelter dwellers!

Do you feel stuck in a nuclear bunker, and nothing moves forward? That could be caused by a bug, that was just fixed! Today's update repairs being stuck on day to day transition, improves controller navigation and even lets you grab items while being in drop zone! Now nothing will stop you from scavenging freely, except the 60 seconds time limit before inevitable nuclear apocalypse! Enjoy!

☢️ 03/11/2021 1.1.3b21 Bugfix Update ☢️

BUGFIXES

  • Fixed one situation where game was being stuck on day to day transition
  • Controller navigation fixes and improvements
  • Fixed grabbing items while being in drop zone in scavenge
  • Fixed share your adventure feature

Changed files in this update

60 Seconds! Remaster Win64 Depot 1012881
  • Loading history…
60 Seconds! Remaster - macOS Depot 1012882
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.