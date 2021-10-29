 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers Playtest update for 29 October 2021

Steam Playtest: V8

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

The changelog of Playtest V8.

  • Add: Battle plan - Select/Deselect all members of squad
  • Improve: Flashlight intensity
  • Change: Battle plan - Some texts
  • Fix: Line formation squad doesn't update if a follower hold position
  • Fix: Battle plan - Camera movement controlled player operator
  • Fix: Battle plan - Player operator doesn't use climb correctly
  • Fix: Battle plan - Floors display of some assets in Valenwood villa
  • Fix: Battle plan - Change squads doesn't update 3d UI teammates correctly
  • Fix: Training map - Concrete barrier doesn't update pathfinding correctly

