Steam Playtest: V8

Dear operators,
The changelog of Playtest V8.
- Add: Battle plan - Select/Deselect all members of squad
- Improve: Flashlight intensity
- Change: Battle plan - Some texts
- Fix: Line formation squad doesn't update if a follower hold position
- Fix: Battle plan - Camera movement controlled player operator
- Fix: Battle plan - Player operator doesn't use climb correctly
- Fix: Battle plan - Floors display of some assets in Valenwood villa
- Fix: Battle plan - Change squads doesn't update 3d UI teammates correctly
- Fix: Training map - Concrete barrier doesn't update pathfinding correctly
