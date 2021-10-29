Release bug fixes, V 1.01!

Hey everyone!

After launch and some awesome feedback from people who beat the whole game (and loved it), here is a hotfix for the bugs reported so far! I'll be working to add some new QoL and new mechanics as well. But for now, here is the change-list:

V 1.01

-Fixed two collectables being too hard/impossible to reach in the City.

-Fixed visuals in sewers a bit.

-Fixed the 6th collectable in Level 1 being locked and set as a collectable in level 2.

-Fixed a single random civilian in T Pose

-Added a closer stunt ring in the city for the quest.

-Fixed some typos.

-Fixed the double audio for one of the later levels.

-Fixed Zel's audio being able to double in the game start.

-Replaced an audio line with an updated version.

-Removed some menu options in some levels.

-Fixed the text for traits not going away/

-Fixed some text for traits showing up even if you didn't have that trait.

-Fixed Zel lines playing in wrong level.

-Fixed bright exposure setting for a certain level.

-Fixed Rivus from disappearing in a level.

-Fixed a wall being able to be in the way in a cinematic.

-Fixed the credits where names didn't show up.

-Fixed the save file looking wrong in the later levels.

-Fixed the game potentially loading the wrong level in later levels.

-Fixed some effects being able to happen too often in later levels.

-Replaced old Zel pickup lines

-Possibly fixed Steam achievements, needs further testing.