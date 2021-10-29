⨁My Cute Pagangirl⨁ Halloween update!

ːorange_heartːNew Halloween levels!ːorange_heartː
Kittens , we released a small update. We fixed old bugs, tightened up optimization and added several special Halloween levels with Baba Yaga. Just click on the Halloween 2021 button in the main menu and enjoy! ːfuhrer_lovingː
Don't miss our new game ✟My Cute Succubus✟!
It is even more interesting, prettier, and generally just cool. We personally really like it, I hope you will like it too!ːfuhrer_heartː
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1719660/My_Cute_Succubus/
Changed files in this update