Patch Notes - v2021.9.2

- This Halloween weekend, through to midday Monday GMT, you'll earn an extra 50% Tickets when playing.
- You can now preview your microphone and voice settings in the settings menu, by selecting the "Test Voice" option.
- Added support for plugging in microphones and output devices whilst the game is open.
- Reward Crates have had their interactions simplified, making disabling them no longer a separate interaction on the tamper box but instead a secondary interaction (defaulted to 'X') on the crate itself. You can still shoot the tamper box on the side of the crate to disable it if you prefer.
- The item displayed above Reward Crates now spins once the crate is in-progress.
- Our in-game translations have been updated thanks to our Community Translators.
- Fuse Dispensers and Fuse Boxes at night are now outlined through walls if you're close to them.
- [FIXED] Players crash if they use the Inspection Kit whilst wearing 'Ghostly' armour.
- [FIXED] Players can animation cancel placing a fuse in a fuse box at night.
- [FIXED] Challenges that require you to use the Inspection Kit, Tracker, Lethal Injection or Antidote as a specific character don't work.
- [FIXED] Changes to your Windows default microphone & voice output devices aren't detected without a game restart.
- [FIXED] Game settings aren't reset in the UI if you make changes & then close the settings window without applying them.
- [FIXED] The countdown timer for the Double Objective activating shows '0' for the final 5 seconds.
