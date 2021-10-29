 Skip to content

IL-2 Sturmovik: Cliffs of Dover Blitz update for 29 October 2021

Patch 5.028 hotfix

Patch 5.028 hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Earth curvature was calculated incorrectly for 2D target dots of ground and ship objects, resulting them to be shown up in the air.

