Earth curvature was calculated incorrectly for 2D target dots of ground and ship objects, resulting them to be shown up in the air.
IL-2 Sturmovik: Cliffs of Dover Blitz update for 29 October 2021
Patch 5.028 hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Earth curvature was calculated incorrectly for 2D target dots of ground and ship objects, resulting them to be shown up in the air.
Changed files in this update