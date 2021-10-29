Patch Notes : Alpha 1.3 - The Chemical Labs

The Chemical Labs are now live!
With this patch, floor 3 of the Chimera complex has been unlocked. The Chemical Labs features new enemies, events, gear, weapons, secrets, and heaping vats of ooze. Dive in!
NEW!
- Added Floor 3 : The Chemical Labs. What's Chimera cooking up down there? You'll need to brave the descent to find out...
- Added a new unique enemy : the Cyberninja.
- Added a horde of new enemies and rare variants for the Chemical Labs.
- Added a bunch 'o guns, swords, and some unconventional weapons.
- New events that reward items that add permanent bonuses to weapons or gear.
- New boss(es) fight in Chemical Labs.
- Added support for Fast and Slow enemies. Fast enemies get 2 actions per turn, Slow enemies skip every other turn.
- Added effects that can make targets temporarily Fast or Slow.
- Added Mk. 2 / Mk. 3 versions of grenades and mines to Security / Chemical floors.
Changes
- Equipping, swapping, or removing ammo no longer counts as an action.
- The high-end damage for the traps Shock Mine and Shock Bomb has been reduced.
- Corpses now decay over a long time.
Fixes
- Fixed Instant abilities not working correctly.
- Fixed an issue that could cause a bonus contract to kill an enemy to cause an error.
- The interior walls of Milton’s room now feature proper collision.
- Fixed enemies loading into teleporters causing a culling error.
- Fixed bonus crate minimap turn-in starts not getting cleaned up.
- Fixed an issue that caused some enemy buff abilities to incorrectly target the caster.
- Fixed Psykonics Warp allowing the player to move outside of a boss room.
- Fixed an issue if the Mod Action hotkey was unbound.
- Fixed an issue with some events failing to force give keys items when player inventory is full.
- Fixed an issue with Space Pirate's Black Spot ability that could cause an error.
Known Issues
- Enemies killed by a dual wield counterattack may not appear dead (fix incoming).
- Stairs may not always return you to the same room when transitioning floors.
- UI scaling truncates preset classes on the character creation screen.
- Camera traps may appear to be in range for disarming when they are not actually and may vanish after a save is loaded.
- Pets catching up to player may teleport into occupied spaces.
Coming Soon (in no particular order)
- Skill Tree Improvements : ability changes & new abilities
- Inventory sorting : sort items at the press of a button
- Always Item Compare : automatically items against equipped slots
As always, thank you for your support!
- Thunderflux & Juggernaut Games
Changed files in this update