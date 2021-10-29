 Skip to content

StarCrawlers Chimera update for 29 October 2021

Patch Notes : Alpha 1.3 - The Chemical Labs

Build 7625374

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Chemical Labs are now live!

With this patch, floor 3 of the Chimera complex has been unlocked. The Chemical Labs features new enemies, events, gear, weapons, secrets, and heaping vats of ooze. Dive in!

NEW!

  • Added Floor 3 : The Chemical Labs. What's Chimera cooking up down there? You'll need to brave the descent to find out...
  • Added a new unique enemy : the Cyberninja.
  • Added a horde of new enemies and rare variants for the Chemical Labs.
  • Added a bunch 'o guns, swords, and some unconventional weapons.
  • New events that reward items that add permanent bonuses to weapons or gear.
  • New boss(es) fight in Chemical Labs.
  • Added support for Fast and Slow enemies. Fast enemies get 2 actions per turn, Slow enemies skip every other turn.
  • Added effects that can make targets temporarily Fast or Slow.
  • Added Mk. 2 / Mk. 3 versions of grenades and mines to Security / Chemical floors.

Changes

  • Equipping, swapping, or removing ammo no longer counts as an action.
  • The high-end damage for the traps Shock Mine and Shock Bomb has been reduced.
  • Corpses now decay over a long time.

Fixes

  • Fixed Instant abilities not working correctly.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause a bonus contract to kill an enemy to cause an error.
  • The interior walls of Milton’s room now feature proper collision.
  • Fixed enemies loading into teleporters causing a culling error.
  • Fixed bonus crate minimap turn-in starts not getting cleaned up.
  • Fixed an issue that caused some enemy buff abilities to incorrectly target the caster.
  • Fixed Psykonics Warp allowing the player to move outside of a boss room.
  • Fixed an issue if the Mod Action hotkey was unbound.
  • Fixed an issue with some events failing to force give keys items when player inventory is full.
  • Fixed an issue with Space Pirate's Black Spot ability that could cause an error.

Known Issues

  • Enemies killed by a dual wield counterattack may not appear dead (fix incoming).
  • Stairs may not always return you to the same room when transitioning floors.
  • UI scaling truncates preset classes on the character creation screen.
  • Camera traps may appear to be in range for disarming when they are not actually and may vanish after a save is loaded.
  • Pets catching up to player may teleport into occupied spaces.

Coming Soon (in no particular order)

  • Skill Tree Improvements : ability changes & new abilities
  • Inventory sorting : sort items at the press of a button
  • Always Item Compare : automatically items against equipped slots

As always, thank you for your support!

  • Thunderflux & Juggernaut Games

