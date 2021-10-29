 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles update for 29 October 2021

Halloween Update Hot Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 7625332 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed connectivity problems related to high ping
  • Steam profile pictures instead of Polish flag displayed in pause menu next to profile name
  • Fixed Druid randomly not appearing on stonehange
  • Fixed most of missing translations
  • Fixed duplicated AIs displayed for client
  • Tweaked bat potion to stop it from spawning in ceiling
  • Footballs no longer stuck above goal frame
  • Fixed shadows after changing graphical settings

Changed files in this update

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles Depot Depot 1227651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.