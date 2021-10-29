- Fixed connectivity problems related to high ping
- Steam profile pictures instead of Polish flag displayed in pause menu next to profile name
- Fixed Druid randomly not appearing on stonehange
- Fixed most of missing translations
- Fixed duplicated AIs displayed for client
- Tweaked bat potion to stop it from spawning in ceiling
- Footballs no longer stuck above goal frame
- Fixed shadows after changing graphical settings
Bang-On Balls: Chronicles update for 29 October 2021
Halloween Update Hot Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update