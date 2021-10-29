 Skip to content

Rumble Runners update for 29 October 2021

Performance & Bug fixes

This build of Rumble Runners comes with a lot of optimisations and bug fixes that were in the last build version.

Fixes:

  • Launchpads and Powerup platforms now show their particles
  • Reduced latency issues
  • End of Game no longer triggered when Host is out of game (and joined players are still in a match)
  • Powerup durations now show properly in the powerup bars
  • Countdown not showing for connected players
  • Powerups not spawning when standing still in recharging powerups

These fixes should allow for a much better playing experience =)

Thank you for your patience!

  • Lunatinc

