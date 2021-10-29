Performance & Bug fixes

This build of Rumble Runners comes with a lot of optimisations and bug fixes that were in the last build version.
Fixes:
- Launchpads and Powerup platforms now show their particles
- Reduced latency issues
- End of Game no longer triggered when Host is out of game (and joined players are still in a match)
- Powerup durations now show properly in the powerup bars
- Countdown not showing for connected players
- Powerups not spawning when standing still in recharging powerups
These fixes should allow for a much better playing experience =)
Thank you for your patience!
- Lunatinc
Changed files in this update