Couch Party Game Night update for 29 October 2021

Updates 07 31 to 10 29

Updates 07 31 to 10 29

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2021 10 29

  • changed render timings of bullets and trails for aiming down sights
  • fixed: jittery UFO when setting game to 30 frames per second

    -- final kill cam now more cinematic (slow motion backwards dolly)

2021 10 05

  • fixed: points exploit when switching guns in 1HKs mode

2021 09 10

  • fixed: 2 gun sets (Snipers Only & Duty Calls) getting stuck holding grenades when gun clips empty
  • reverted explosive kill radius back to 5 meters

    -- countdown added to extra 5 secs of Buddy Spawn waits

2021 08 28

  • raised rate of Duty Calls auto damage from 10 to 25 so that it now takes only 4 shots to kill instead of 10

    -- One Hit Kills enabled for Real Guns & Lightgun Retros (keeps balance by points based on gun used to kill)

2021 07 31

  • adjusted grenades only ammo count to 750
  • readjusted graphics level presets

