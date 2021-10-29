Updates 07 31 to 10 29

2021 10 29
- changed render timings of bullets and trails for aiming down sights
- fixed: jittery UFO when setting game to 30 frames per second
-- final kill cam now more cinematic (slow motion backwards dolly)
2021 10 05
- fixed: points exploit when switching guns in 1HKs mode
2021 09 10
- fixed: 2 gun sets (Snipers Only & Duty Calls) getting stuck holding grenades when gun clips empty
- reverted explosive kill radius back to 5 meters
-- countdown added to extra 5 secs of Buddy Spawn waits
2021 08 28
- raised rate of Duty Calls auto damage from 10 to 25 so that it now takes only 4 shots to kill instead of 10
-- One Hit Kills enabled for Real Guns & Lightgun Retros (keeps balance by points based on gun used to kill)
2021 07 31
- adjusted grenades only ammo count to 750
- readjusted graphics level presets
Changed files in this update