Cue Club 2 Update #88

Hi Everyone,
We hope you're all keeping well. Today, we're pleased to bring you another update to Cue Club 2 with a nice collection of additions, improvements and fixes. As always, we really appreciate your comments and suggestions to help keep the game progressing into the future. Please see below for details on this latest revision.
10 BALL POOL
-
Added a new rule variation to allow the 10-ball to be legally potted at any time during the game for a win. See 'Options > Rule Variations > 10 Ball Pool'. Default setting is unchecked (off).
-
Calling and potting the 10-ball into a nominated pocket when it is not the lowest value ball still results in it being respotted, but no longer ends the turn for the player.
6, 7, 9 & 10 BALL POOL
- When playing in a threatre venue the audience now give applause when playing a successful combo shot (cannon). In 10 ball when a nominated ball is potted into the nominated pocket which is not the lowest numbered 'on' ball, the audience will also offer applause.
8 BALL POOL
-
Fixed an issue where if referee hand animations were turned off, the referee would still appear to respot the 8-ball if potted on the break shot. See 'Options > Match Settings > Referee > Hand Animations'.
-
If there is a scratch on the cue ball on the break shot, the incoming player must ensure the cue ball crosses the headstring before hitting any ball behind the headstring. In this situation the aiming target and secondary aim line now stay white if the player decides to swerve the cue ball over the headstring.
SNOOKER
- Better checks are now made for determining if a 'free ball' should be awarded following a foul, by close examination of any snookering balls.
BALL PHYSICS
- Improved rebounding effects when playing off a cushion, with better modelling of ball spin for more realistic kick shots and bank shots.
GAMEPLAY
-
The default cue power on the break shot in pool is now set to 100%, since it is common practice to use maximum power. After this it will switch to the standard power setting as set in the menus (default is 30%).
-
When playing pool in a theatre venue, the audience no longer give applause when a push-out or safety shot is played and a ball is potted, since it is considered accidental.
-
Fixed an issue where clicking the 'Restore' button during practice mode could sometimes leave the red table button flashing when the ball collection tray is not full.
-
When ball nomination is required, the selection area has been slightly enlarged to make it easier to click on and lock-in the nominated ball.
-
Fixed an issue when the player has 'ball in hand', where it was possible to place the cue ball directly over a nearby ball, if the cue ball was tight in the pocket jaws.
-
Placing object balls on the table mid-game is now more accurately performed by the referee, especially in tight spaces where other balls are nearly touching. This relates to colours in snooker and 'money' balls in pool, when a respot is required.
CAMERAS
- In 3D view, when pressing 4, F4 or the right mouse button to zoom the camera in, accessing the camera menu then changing the field of view or resetting preferences no longer makes the camera jump on each click.
GRAPHICS
-
Stronger edge shading has been added to pool and snooker pocket casings.
-
Fixed an issue that prevented the 'Random' menu colour option from being selected, which varies the theme at startup. See 'Options > Display > Menus > Colour Theme'.
-
Visual enhancements made to Bar Challenge menus.
-
Screen fade effect added to tournament opponent menu.
GENERAL FIXES
-
Fixed an issue that failed to delete a saved game file once it has been reloaded and the first shot was played (allowing shots to be played again). This should now only be possible in practice mode.
-
Various improvements to localised text files and font graphics.
-
Other minor fixes and enhancements.
Changed files in this update