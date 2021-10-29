Coloring Pixels Patch Notes

A big congratulations to this year's competition winners!
Here is the update that brings the new, free, Community 4 book for you all to play!
Coloring Pixels V1.17.7 Patch Notes
New Features
- Added the Community 4 Book.
Bug Fixes and Misc
- Removed the Trophy button that showed you the pixel art competition page.
- Renamed the "Halloween" book, to "Halloween 1" on the main menu.
- The Featured section on the main menu is now sorted by alphabetical order.
- Updated Patreon credits list.
Changed files in this update