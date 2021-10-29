 Skip to content

Coloring Pixels update for 29 October 2021

Coloring Pixels Patch Notes

Coloring Pixels Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A big congratulations to this year's competition winners!

Here is the update that brings the new, free, Community 4 book for you all to play!

Coloring Pixels V1.17.7 Patch Notes

New Features

  • Added the Community 4 Book.

Bug Fixes and Misc

  • Removed the Trophy button that showed you the pixel art competition page.
  • Renamed the "Halloween" book, to "Halloween 1" on the main menu.
  • The Featured section on the main menu is now sorted by alphabetical order.
  • Updated Patreon credits list.

