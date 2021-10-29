Synch-Gear for MG

(holiday patch)
I've just watched this and have added a Synch-Gear mechanism to stop the machine guns firing through the prop
https://hartzellprop.com/synch-gear-world-war-fighters-avoided-damaging-propellers/
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
(holiday patch)
I've just watched this and have added a Synch-Gear mechanism to stop the machine guns firing through the prop
https://hartzellprop.com/synch-gear-world-war-fighters-avoided-damaging-propellers/
Changed files in this update