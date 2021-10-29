 Skip to content

Wood Brothers Flying Colours update for 29 October 2021

Synch-Gear for MG

Patchnotes via Steam Community

(holiday patch)

I've just watched this and have added a Synch-Gear mechanism to stop the machine guns firing through the prop

https://hartzellprop.com/synch-gear-world-war-fighters-avoided-damaging-propellers/

Changed files in this update

Wood Brothers Flying Colours Content Depot 1633021
  • Loading history…
