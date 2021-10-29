[Notice] Hotfix Announcement

Hello everyone, this is the Troubleshooter development team.
We announce the list of issues which has been fixed from the day of latest update to today.
The listed fixes below have been already applied to the Steam and you no need any additional maintenance.
- Fixed a bug that "High-Risk, High-Return" difficulty setting couldn't enhanced Elite, epic and legend rank enemy.
- Fixed a bug that characters couldn't get to max level.
- Fixed a bug that the function "Continue Mission" didn't work.
- Fixed a bug that the mastery "Wildcat Engine" didn't work in a specific condition.
- Fixed a bug that the entrance of the mission "Iron Forest Secret Base" didn't match to player's choice.
- Fixed a bug that the enemies of the mission "Iron Forest Secret Base" that are spawned differently along with the game difficulty were not matched to difficulty of the game.
- Fixed a bug that character animations were played abnormaly after units used the function "Climb / Climb Down".
Thank you.
Changed files in this update