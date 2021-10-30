Patch Note - October 30

What's New Today
- Adjusted the difficulty and game experience of level 2-2, 2-4, 3-1, 3-2, 3-3, and 3-4.
- The A command can be used to attack obstacles now.
- The A command can be used to force your units to move to the building entrance.
- The A command can be used to click the ground to force your units to move to a specific spot.
- Removed the D command.
- Added a new command and UI to select all zombies on the map.
- Adjusted how snipers attack.
- Fixed the bug that selecting level difficulty might cause problems with some effects.
- Adding pre-loading resources for DLC contents to solve the lag issue.
- Fixed an error with the windows setting.
