Swarm the City update for 30 October 2021

Patch Note - October 30

Build 7624195

Patchnotes via Steam Community
What's New Today
  1. Adjusted the difficulty and game experience of level 2-2, 2-4, 3-1, 3-2, 3-3, and 3-4.
  2. The A command can be used to attack obstacles now.
  3. The A command can be used to force your units to move to the building entrance.
  4. The A command can be used to click the ground to force your units to move to a specific spot.
  5. Removed the D command.
  6. Added a new command and UI to select all zombies on the map.
  7. Adjusted how snipers attack.
  8. Fixed the bug that selecting level difficulty might cause problems with some effects.
  9. Adding pre-loading resources for DLC contents to solve the lag issue.
  10. Fixed an error with the windows setting.

