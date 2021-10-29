Update 1.0.6.810

Hey hunters! To make your hunt more efficient, we have prepared a Friday update 🎃
List of changes:
- Added save slots
- Improved the controls responsiveness
- Improved some aspects of the platforming
- Improved response to shotgun blasts
- Rearranged lighting in certain areas
- Fixed moving plants on Angel's Heart — restart the level if you’ve faced this issue
- Fixed the camera bug when entering the ship at Angel's Heart
- Fixed flying through doors after counterattack
- Fixed swordsmen hitting out of the block that used to happen before the animation
- Fixed not being able to jump off the platform when taking damage
- Fixed enemies flying away from a strong third hand strike in a combo
- Fixed sniper's weapon hanging in the air after his death
- Fixed pieces of destroyed items hanging in the air
You can check the current version of the game in the right bottom corner of the main menu.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1585440/
If you have any questions or issues with the game - you are welcome on our Discord server:
https://discord.gg/Ws4EMCS2P9 💙
Changed files in this update