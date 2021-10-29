 Skip to content

They Always Run update for 29 October 2021

Update 1.0.6.810

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey hunters! To make your hunt more efficient, we have prepared a Friday update 🎃

List of changes:

  • Added save slots
  • Improved the controls responsiveness
  • Improved some aspects of the platforming
  • Improved response to shotgun blasts
  • Rearranged lighting in certain areas
  • Fixed moving plants on Angel's Heart — restart the level if you’ve faced this issue
  • Fixed the camera bug when entering the ship at Angel's Heart
  • Fixed flying through doors after counterattack
  • Fixed swordsmen hitting out of the block that used to happen before the animation
  • Fixed not being able to jump off the platform when taking damage
  • Fixed enemies flying away from a strong third hand strike in a combo
  • Fixed sniper's weapon hanging in the air after his death
  • Fixed pieces of destroyed items hanging in the air

You can check the current version of the game in the right bottom corner of the main menu.

