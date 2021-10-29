 Skip to content

Swarmlake update for 29 October 2021

Swarmlake 2.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all, Swarmlake 2.1 improves clarity and balance:

  • Increased bomb spawn frequency by 17%
  • Decreased bomb spawn limit to 3

    Encourages dynamic movement over endlessly moving in a circle

  • Removed replacing bomb on spawn limit

    Encourages dynamic movement over endlessly moving forward

  • Removed score-based fire-rate scaling

    Improves clarity and death consistency due to constant fire rate

    Also increases the difficulty back to the original intent due to the lower maximum fire rate

  • Reset leaderboard

Congratulations to the top ten players and everyone else who competed the past year:

Thank you for your continued feedback and support!

  • Dominique

