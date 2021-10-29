Hey all, Swarmlake 2.1 improves clarity and balance:
- Increased bomb spawn frequency by 17%
- Decreased bomb spawn limit to 3
Encourages dynamic movement over endlessly moving in a circle
- Removed replacing bomb on spawn limit
Encourages dynamic movement over endlessly moving forward
- Removed score-based fire-rate scaling
Improves clarity and death consistency due to constant fire rate
Also increases the difficulty back to the original intent due to the lower maximum fire rate
- Reset leaderboard
Congratulations to the top ten players and everyone else who competed the past year:
Thank you for your continued feedback and support!
- Dominique
