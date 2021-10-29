 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Gloomhaven update for 29 October 2021

V.23992 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7623877 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with the special rules in scenario 68 Toxic Moor.
  • Fixed an issue related to having multiple versions of the same class in your roster.
  • Fixed an issue with the second chance ring.
  • Fixed an issue with Scenarios 11 and 35 blocking 49 and 50 incorrectly.
  • Fixed an issue with Rocky End.
  • Fixed an issue with Freezing Nova doing too much damage to doors.
  • Fixed an issue with Scenario 81 special items not working in multiplayer.
  • Fixed an issue with two Personal Quests advancing at the same time leading to a softlock.
  • Fixed an issue with Scenario 21 becoming impossible to win if the boss is healed by a monster.
  • Fixed an issue if players accept a multiplayer invite while the game is still loading.
  • Fixed an issue if a player discards cards when damaged by a door closing on a character that is long resting.
  • Fixed an issue with the pool of PQs when deleting a character.
  • Added two new music tracks.

Changed files in this update

Gloomhaven Content Depot 780291
  • Loading history…
Gloomhaven Mac Depot Depot 780293
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.