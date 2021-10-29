V.23992 Update

- Fixed an issue with the special rules in scenario 68 Toxic Moor.
- Fixed an issue related to having multiple versions of the same class in your roster.
- Fixed an issue with the second chance ring.
- Fixed an issue with Scenarios 11 and 35 blocking 49 and 50 incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue with Rocky End.
- Fixed an issue with Freezing Nova doing too much damage to doors.
- Fixed an issue with Scenario 81 special items not working in multiplayer.
- Fixed an issue with two Personal Quests advancing at the same time leading to a softlock.
- Fixed an issue with Scenario 21 becoming impossible to win if the boss is healed by a monster.
- Fixed an issue if players accept a multiplayer invite while the game is still loading.
- Fixed an issue if a player discards cards when damaged by a door closing on a character that is long resting.
- Fixed an issue with the pool of PQs when deleting a character.
- Added two new music tracks.
