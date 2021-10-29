- Limited-time (Till 1st Nov) Special Color Bundle for Halloween available for 10K Medals! You can obtain it on the main menu!
- Steam Cloud Save support extended and Slashers: The Power Battle also included.
- Undoable Combo challenges were detected and fixed. Such as: Rungard #7, Andre #10.
- Some more localization issues were addressed.
- .. and small bug-fixes as usual :)
Dual Souls: The Last Bearer update for 29 October 2021
Update Notes for Oct 29 "Halloween"
Patchnotes via Steam Community
