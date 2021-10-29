 Skip to content

Dual Souls: The Last Bearer update for 29 October 2021

Update Notes for Oct 29 "Halloween"

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Limited-time (Till 1st Nov) Special Color Bundle for Halloween available for 10K Medals! You can obtain it on the main menu!
  • Steam Cloud Save support extended and Slashers: The Power Battle also included.
  • Undoable Combo challenges were detected and fixed. Such as: Rungard #7, Andre #10.
  • Some more localization issues were addressed.
  • .. and small bug-fixes as usual :)

