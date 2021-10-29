 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

All-In-One Sports VR update for 29 October 2021

Patch Notes V_0.8.0 / New sports, "Tennis" added !

Share · View all patches · Build 7623815 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

From now , 11 Sports in 1 Game. A new sport "Tennis" has been added.

V_0.8.0 Update

Holloween event

  • 3 popular Squid Masks have been added to celebrate Halloween.
  • These masks can be worn immediately without any conditions.

Accessories

  • 2 mask accessories have been added.
  • Gas Mask / Roman Warrior Mask

Tennis

  • Tennis, one of the most popular sports in the world, has finally been added to All-In-One Sports VR.
  • Multiplayer and 5 levels of AI singleplayer are possible.

Bowling / Basketball

  • Updated to be able to play single player with AI of 5 difficulty level.

Changed files in this update

ALL IN ONE Sports VR Content Depot 1514841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.