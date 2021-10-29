Patch Notes V_0.8.0 / New sports, "Tennis" added !

From now , 11 Sports in 1 Game. A new sport "Tennis" has been added.
V_0.8.0 Update
Holloween event
- 3 popular Squid Masks have been added to celebrate Halloween.
- These masks can be worn immediately without any conditions.
Accessories
- 2 mask accessories have been added.
- Gas Mask / Roman Warrior Mask
Tennis
- Tennis, one of the most popular sports in the world, has finally been added to All-In-One Sports VR.
- Multiplayer and 5 levels of AI singleplayer are possible.
Bowling / Basketball
- Updated to be able to play single player with AI of 5 difficulty level.
