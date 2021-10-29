Dyson Sphere Program Patch Notes 0.8.22.9331

Dear engineers,
It's almost the last 1/6 of 2021, and the season is changing. Dyson Sphere Program is also changing little by little, with the combat system development in progress.
Let's see what's in today's patch:
[Version 0.8.22.9331]
Features:
- Added a new space navigation direction icon in the bottom left corner of the screen.
- Added 4 new sound FX, including advisor pop-ups, tutorial pop-ups, and several UI sound FX.
- Added the Kickstarter Reward - Cosmic Radio ( will be shown as Cosmic Message in game).
Changes:
- The Random button for seed selection has been changed to Seed Increment. Players can now go back to the previous seeds more easily.
Bugfix:
- Fixed the bug that the color of the shadow of some selected buildings may go wrong when the selected buildings are removed in Blueprint copy mode.
- Fixed the bug that it was possible to build a conveyor belt between two tanks under certain circumstances.
- Fixed the bug that the UI of Matrix Lab was out of form in English language.
- Fixed the bug when the button to rotate the building is not the default button, the mining machine could't be rotated when ignoring the grid adsorption.
Thank you for your continuing support! You can send your feedback in Discord and Google Form! See you next time!
