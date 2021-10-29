UL benchmarks use a component called SystemInfo to identify the hardware in your system. This patch updates SystemInfo to version 5.44.
SystemInfo 5.44
- Updated GPU detection module to improve compatibility with latest hardware.
Changed files in this update