 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

3DMark update for 29 October 2021

SystemInfo 5.44

Share · View all patches · Build 7623656 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

UL benchmarks use a component called SystemInfo to identify the hardware in your system. This patch updates SystemInfo to version 5.44.

SystemInfo 5.44

  • Updated GPU detection module to improve compatibility with latest hardware.

Changed depots in internal_beta2 branch

View more data in app history for build 7623656
3DMark SI Depot 223853
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.