Update 29.10.2021

Update in the game!
- The storage capacity is changed for the Amulet Storage, the Token Storage, the Elemental Stones Storage.
- The experience amount required for level-up of all cards.
- Changed the price of Medium Crystal Tree.
- The portal now has an updated appearance and contains: Ritual Text, Card Shop and Card Catalog.
- The number of skin fragments provided by a faction chest is reduced (2-5 fragments instead of 10).
- The appearance of the Valor Chest is changed.
- The error in the description of the Deathstalker profile avatar is fixed.
- The mailbox is moved to the player profile. Notifications about new messages will appear on the profile avatar.
- The bug of the ability of the Stoneskin Ettin card is fixed.
- A new icon is added to display the Gesture of Light ability of the Kirin card.
- The Demon card skin is renewed.. The skin of the Aristocrat Vampire card is renewed.
- The profile avatar animation time is changed (30 days instead of 7).
- The prices for profile avatar frames are changed (250 crystals instead of 500).
- Several localization errors are fixed.
Changed files in this update