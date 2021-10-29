 Skip to content

Blood of Titans update for 29 October 2021

Update 29.10.2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7623582 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update in the game!

  1. The storage capacity is changed for the Amulet Storage, the Token Storage, the Elemental Stones Storage.
  2. The experience amount required for level-up of all cards.
  3. Changed the price of Medium Crystal Tree.
  4. The portal now has an updated appearance and contains: Ritual Text, Card Shop and Card Catalog.
  5. The number of skin fragments provided by a faction chest is reduced (2-5 fragments instead of 10).
  6. The appearance of the Valor Chest is changed.
  7. The error in the description of the Deathstalker profile avatar is fixed.
  8. The mailbox is moved to the player profile. Notifications about new messages will appear on the profile avatar.
  9. The bug of the ability of the Stoneskin Ettin card is fixed.
  10. A new icon is added to display the Gesture of Light ability of the Kirin card.
  11. The Demon card skin is renewed.. The skin of the Aristocrat Vampire card is renewed.
  12. The profile avatar animation time is changed (30 days instead of 7).
  13. The prices for profile avatar frames are changed (250 crystals instead of 500).
  14. Several localization errors are fixed.

