INDUSTRIA Update 1.0.6 is available: Chapter Selection & Skippable Cutscenes

Hey there fellow Industrians,

its time for another patch. Important: this patch is not an optimization patch. That will happen in the upcoming 1.0.7 patch.

In 1.0.6 we focused on the long awaited Chapter Selection (that ultimately helps people that have bricked saves from older versions) as well as adds more easy replayability. The game now also saves in the Library and Office in case you want to stop to play when being in one of these environments. On top of that we added the ability to skip cutscenes for those who play the game through a second or third time and dont want to wait for the cutscenes to play through. Aside that we fixed a number of smaller bugs including a game breaking one where a roll up door in the Institute would not save and lock you in when loading the auto save.

Here are the patch notes for 1.0.6:

BUG FIXES:

Fixed Rollup doors in Institute which did not save and would lock the player inside the Steam Room

Added missing collisions to walls in the Library

Fixed swaped RIlfe/Shotgun Achievements

Removed Autosave from the restaurant near the second relay on the Rosendal Plaza (which would spawn you next to enemies leading to a quick death again)

Updated the Turkish Localization

Fixed Diary Entries getting mixed up after loading a save game or after completing the game

Removed a random door in the Library floor

Made Spotlights in the Theatre brighter

Made sound and image fade out correctly when leaving the Institute

Fixed a typo in the Forest diary entry (number 17)

GAME CHANGES:

Added the Chapter selection (can be accessed from the Load Game Menue and Continue Menue

Added the option to skip cutscenes (press ESC in a cutscene will skip it along with the dialogue)

The game now saves in the Library parts and in the office

Added multiple loot objects in empty corners throughout the Street level

PERSISTING BUGS (not yet fixed!):

Brightness/Contrast settings sometimes dont want to properly save

On low shadow settings a very blue fog appears everywhere

Graphical light glitches (flickering) in DX12 mode

Performance in the streets level is still not where we want it to be

UPCOMING CHANGES (not yet implemented!):

More performance optimization in the Street Level

Some sound design and music additions to the canal

Some visual upgrades to the underground part in the Canal

Adding Japanese translation

Adding Chinese Translation

Hardcore will allow autosaves

Auto saves on each new level start (even in hardcore)

We still want to drop at least one more patch concerning performance and try our best to make it run a little better, especially in the Streets section of the game.

As we saw some more frustrated and very demanding comments in the forums we want to be honest with you: we are not able to make this game run perfectly on all systems, otherwise we would have did this before the release. We are doing our best to improve performance while we have to go back to our day jobs. Bare in mind that we are not swiming in INDUSTRIA revenue money. The little amount that will come through after all cuts wont be enough to pay our rents anyway, so for now our development situation does not change at all. Still, we are just a handful of people doing their best in their freetime. The look and feel of INDUSTRIA has raised expectations that we cant deliver. This is not a smart marketing trick but something that organically happened over the years of us just trying to get the best out of the Unreal Engine. This is not an excuse, but rather the attempt to talk to you dear players at eye level.

With this out of the way, have fun with the latest patch and let us know what you think in the forums, wer are listening and answering <3

Cheers and all the best!

David, Steve & The Bleakmill Team