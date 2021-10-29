Alpha 3.0.2.0 Small Update/Hotfix

Alpha 3.0.2.0 Small Update
Added: New Dunkleosteus Skin (Blue)
Changed: Lighting and Fog (again xD)
Fixed: Nesting will work properly now
Thank you for playing PMM
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Alpha 3.0.2.0 Small Update
Added: New Dunkleosteus Skin (Blue)
Changed: Lighting and Fog (again xD)
Fixed: Nesting will work properly now
Thank you for playing PMM
Changed files in this update