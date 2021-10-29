 Skip to content

Prehistoric Marine Monsters update for 29 October 2021

Alpha 3.0.2.0 Small Update/Hotfix

Alpha 3.0.2.0 Small Update

Added: New Dunkleosteus Skin (Blue)

Changed: Lighting and Fog (again xD)

Fixed: Nesting will work properly now

Thank you for playing PMM

